Ondo Governorship Election: PDP To Hold Primaries Thursday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled its Ondo State governorship primary for Thursday, April 25, 2024. This key political event will select the party’s candidate for the upcoming state elections.

In preparation for the primary, the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) has formed a seven-member electoral committee, as confirmed in a statement by the party’s spokesman, Debo Ologunagba.

Naija News reports that this committee is tasked with overseeing the conduct of the primaries, ensuring fairness and transparency in the nomination process.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pursuant to the provisions of the constitution of our party, has appointed the following underlisted members of our Party to serve on the Ondo State Governorship Primary Electoral Committee,” Ologunagba stated.

The committee will be chaired by Senator Ewhrudjakpo Oborawhartevwo, with Hon. Oluwole Busayo Oke, Hon. Muktar Ahmed, Haj. Hassana Diko, Barr. John Mathew, Hon. Nnena Ikondon, and Hon. Dare Adeleke serving as members, the latter also acting as the secretary.

The primary is set to be held at the International Culture and Event Centre, The Dome, in Akure, which will host delegates from across the state as they cast their votes to choose their gubernatorial candidate.