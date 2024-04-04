Ondo Guber: APC Rakes In N720 Million From 16 Aspirants

Advertisement

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly amassed N720 million from the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for the upcoming governorship primaries in Ondo State.

With the sales closing on April 3, 2024, 16 aspirants have come forward, purchasing the forms in hopes of securing the party’s ticket for the November 16 governorship election.

According to DailyPost, 14 male aspirants acquired the forms at a rate of N50 million each. In contrast, the party, in a bid to encourage female participation and inclusivity for persons living with disabilities (PWD), offered the expression of interest forms to two female contenders at a reduced price of N10 million each.

Naija News recalls that these forms’ purchase and collection process began on March 27 and concluded as scheduled, showcasing a diverse pool of candidates eager to contest in the primaries.

Among the notable male aspirants are current Governor Lucky Ayiedatiwa, Olusoji Ehinlanwo, Jimi Odimayo, Jimoh Ibrahim, and Isaacs Kekemeke, the APC National Vice Chairman (South West).

The list extends with Wale Akinterinwa, Olugbenga Edema, Olusola Oke (SAN), Olamide Ohunyeye, Morayo Lebi, Oladiran Iyantan, Prof. Francis Faduyile, Mayowa Akinfolarin, and Ifeoluwa Oyedele, highlighting a competitive lineup for the party’s nomination.

On the female front, aspirants Funmilayo Adekojo and Funke Omogoroye have also entered the race, demonstrating the party’s commitment to gender diversity and equal opportunity.

As stipulated by the party, all aspirants are required to complete and return the forms to the Directorate of Organisation by Friday, April 5.

This marks the next phase in the pre-election process.

This significant financial influx from the sale of nomination forms indicates the high stakes and keen interest in the governorship seat, setting the stage for what promises to be a closely contested primary election within the APC in Ondo State.

