Gov Poll: Ondo APC Calls For Unity, Warns Politicians’ Supporters Against Divisive Utterances

In the lead-up to the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections in Ondo State, the party’s state chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin has issued a stern warning against divisive rhetoric and actions among political supporters.

Naija News reports that the admonition comes amidst reports of some party members self-identifying as “the aborigines of APC,” a notion Adetimehin has deemed unnecessary and potentially harmful to the party’s cohesion.

In a statement by its publicity secretary, Alex Kalejaye, the state chapter of the APC emphasized its foundational principles of equal opportunities for all members, regardless of the length of their membership or any other consideration.

The party stated that it would not tolerate any behaviour that undermines its members’ sense of belonging or equality.

“The chapter is for all, and would continue to encourage equal opportunities for all the members. New members should entertain no fears in this regard,” Adetimehin assured in a statement.

With the primary election looming, the party also cautioned aspirants against the influence of overzealous supporters who might stoke the flames of division for personal gain.

Such actions, the party warned, could jeopardize the harmonious atmosphere within the state chapter.

Adetimehin called on all political stakeholders, including governorship aspirants, to conduct themselves respectfully and avoid creating unnecessary tension in the political arena.

He highlighted Ondo State’s reputation for orderly conduct and an admirable political history, stressing the importance of maintaining these standards during the upcoming contests.

“We own it a duty to showcase the rare ability to go into any contest without rancor,” he said.