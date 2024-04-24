Hadi Sirika: EFCC To Invite Sacked Heads Of FAAN, NAMA, Others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is planning to invite all the sacked Heads of agencies of the Ministry of Aviation over the failed Nigeria Air project.

Naija News understands that the sacked officials are being invited in connection with an ongoing investigation of a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, relating to money laundering amounting to N8.069 billion.

According to Daily Trust, the anti-graft agency is planning to formally invite all the sacked heads of agencies who worked directly under Senator Sirika in the aviation ministry.

An EFCC official told the newspaper that letters of invitation to the sacked and suspended officials were already prepared to come over to explain their roles in the alleged different fraudulent activities that took place in the ministry under Sirika.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu sacked the heads of Nigeria’s aviation agencies in December 2023, including the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET), and Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT).

Those sacked included Kabir Mohammed of FAAN; Tayib Odunowo of NAMA; Akinola Olateru of NSIB; Prof. Mansur Matazu of NiMet; and Alkali Modibbo, the Rector of NCAT while also suspending the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Musa Nuhu.