Yahaya Bello: Do Not Allow Yourself Become A Tool Of Political Vendetta And Intimidation – Kogi Assembly Blasts EFCC

The Kogi State House of Assembly has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to remove the wanted tag placed on the former governor of the state, Yahaya Bello.

The House made the resolution during it’s plenary on Tuesday.

They warned the anti-graft agency not to allow itself to become a tool of political vendetta.

The House also condemned a request asking the military to get involved in the case.

In their resolutions, the lawmakers stated, “The EFCC, IGP, Immigration, NSA and other agencies conscripted into this melodrama be so informed and involved to act accordingly.

“The Commission should not allow itself to become a tool of political vendetta, blackmail, or intimidation against any individual through personal grudges, persecution, and campaign of calumny to tarnish the image of personalities from Kogi State, especially Alh Yahaya Bello or any perceived political enemy of the characters hiding behind their executive powers to unleash allegations through media for public consumption and sympathy.

“The House condemns in its entirety a statement by legal practitioner suggesting a request that the military be involved in the case that does not constitute a threat to internal security or treasonable felony.”

Earlier in his motion, titled, “A call to end all false, frivolous, fictitious, and far from the truth smear campaign against the former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello,” the Lawmaker representing Ajaokuta State Constituency, Hon Abu lamented that the anti-graft agency had been allegedly witch-hunting the former Governor of the State for a long time.

“The recent reports on the print, electronic and social media had featured various debasing forms of address against the former Governor of Kogi State.

“Recall that the whole narrative was principally sparked off by the blithe actions, without respect to due legal process by Nigeria’s anti- graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).”