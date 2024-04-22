Ododo Forged Ondo APC Guber Primary Election Result – Akinterinwa

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Wale Akinterinwa, has claimed that the outcome of the just-concluded primary election in the state was written and forged.

Naija News earlier reported that the Chairman of the APC Primary Election Committee and Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, had declared Governor Lucky Aiydatiwa as the winner of the election.

However, in a statement on Monday morning in Akure by his campaign organisation spokesperson, Segun Ajiboye, Akinterinwa accused Governor Ododo of writing the election result.

The governorship aspirant also stated that Aiyedatiwa’s declaration as the primary election winner did not reflect the true picture of the exercise.

He said the party did not conduct any primary election in all the 203 Wards of the state and described the APC’s primary election in the state as a show of shame.

The statement reads: “Without any fear of contradiction, we state here that no election was held in any part of Ondo on Saturday to elect the candidate of the APC.

“It is on record with incontrovertible evidence that nothing in the semblance of a primary election was held in all the 203 wards in Ondo.

“At best, what can be said to have happened was that the committee chairman, Gov. Ododo, arrived in the state at about 8 am on Saturday to write the result of an election that was never conducted.

“Saturday’s election presented our dear party with a rare opportunity to endear itself to the people of the state.

“All that was needed was for us to organise an election that would be hailed by all, even the opposition.”