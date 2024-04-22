List Of States In Nigeria With Cheapest Price Of Petrol Per Litre

The National Bureau of Statistics says the average retail price of a litre of the Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol, was sold at an average price of over N630 across the country.

According to the NBS report published on its website, the cheapest petrol price was recorded in the western states, while the north paid more for the product.

Naija News reported that NBS, in its recent reports, revealed that the average pump price of fuel rose by 153.65 per cent in March, selling for ₦696.79 against the ₦264.29 it sold in March 2023.

NBS detailed that the pump price of fuel rose by 2.56 per cent from ₦679.36 in February to ₦696.79 in March.

Furthermore, NBS provided a breakdown of state analysis, and it showed that Taraba State had the highest average retail price for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol), at N761.92, Yobe and Adamawa States were next, with N749.09 and N735.00, respectively.

On the other hand, Lagos, Oyo, and Ogun States had the lowest average retail prices for Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol), at N630.75, N645.88, and N651.25, respectively.

Below is the list of 10 states currently with the cheapest price for petrol per litre in April 2024

1. Lagos N630.75

2. Oyo N645.88

3. Ogun N651.25

4. Niger N657.15

5. Ekiti N661.56

6. Plateau N662.27

7. Ondo N663.85

8. Kwara N665.68

9. Osun N672.14

10. Kaduna N683.93