Protesters Storm APC Secretariat In Akure, Reject Ondo APC Guber Primary Election (Video)

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State took to the streets of Akure on Sunday to protest over the alleged irregularities and the biased conduct of the ward primary election across the state on Saturday.

The ward primary election was meant to produce the governorship candidate of the party for the November 16, 2024 governorship election in the state.

Naija News reports that the election has been reportedly marred with violence, irregularities and non-availability of election materials.

In a video seen on social media by our correspondent, the protesters stormed the APC state secretariat in Akure and called for the cancellation of the ward primaries.

The protesters displayed their displeasure with different songs and chants over the conduct of the ward primaries across the 203 wards of the state.

Most of them are supporters of one of the aspirants, Olushola Oke, and they carried different placards calling on the national secretariat to remove the chairman of the primary election committee and Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo.

See the video below.

Meanwhile, some of the aspirants have raised concerns about the conduct of the primary election and decried delays in the distribution of materials.

They alleged that based on the conduct of the exercise, plans were made to favour certain aspirants and called on the party to investigate the process.