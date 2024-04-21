Ondo: You Have No Right To Be In Power If You Cannot Conduct A Free And Fair Primary – PDP Knocks APC

The party described the election as a huge charade and a mockery of democracy in every sense of the word.

Speaking via a statement issued in Akure by the state Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, the opposition party warned the APC to perish the idea of ruling the state.

The PDP insisted that if the APC could not conduct a free and fair election then they have no right to preside over the affairs of the state.

Peretei argued that the exercise was ”an anticlimax and a mockery of democracy”.

He said, “If the APC cannot conduct a free, fair, transparent and credible primary election for 171,922 of their members, they should perish the idea of presiding over the affairs of Ondo State beyond the eight years in which they have practically stagnated the State.

“The overhyped All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Election in Ondo State turned out to be a huge charade and a mockery of democracy in every sense of the word.

“The National headquarters of the party raked in a handsome sum of N830m from unsuspecting aspirants who took photographs with their Nomination Forms in Abuja with their supporters.

“Little did they know that, the exercise would be an anticlimax and their aspirations to occupy the number one seat in the State completely eclipsed and all the efforts headed for the dustbin.

“The signs that all would not be well emerged 48 hours before the primary when five of the aspirants petitioned the APC National Headquarters about irregularities on the accredited members for the primary.

“Four years ago, former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, who has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) for N85 billion fraud, presided over a similar event in Akure, where none of the aspirants, sighted the delegates list before the primary.

“As at the morning of the election, it was not clear whether it was going to be Direct or Indirect primary.

“That was the exercise that produced former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as candidate of the APC for 2020 Governorship election.

“This time, Gov Ahmed Usman Ododo, Bello’s successor in office has wrecked more havoc than his boss.”