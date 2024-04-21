Ondo: Gov Ododo Set To Declare Winner Of APC Primary

The Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, who also serves as the chairman of the Ondo governorship election committee, is set to declare the winner of the Ondo State governorship primary election, originally held on April 20.

The announcement is expected to take place shortly, as Governor Ododo and other committee members arrived at the collation center to finalize the results.

This development follows a rescheduled election in Okitipupa Local Government Area, which was necessary due to logistical issues that rendered the initial Saturday election inconclusive.

Governor Ododo had previously issued a statement explaining that the late arrival of election materials and personnel to the 13 wards of Okitipupa had impeded the electoral process, prompting the committee to extend the voting to Sunday.

“The rerun election took place across all 13 wards of Okitipupa LGA, involving 9,515 validated registered party members,” Ododo explained.

He further noted that the rescheduling was crucial to ensure that all registered members had the opportunity to participate, as initial reports confirmed the disruptions caused by the logistical challenges.

The decision to hold a rerun was aimed at maintaining the integrity and fairness of the electoral process within the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The party, stakeholders, and observers are now awaiting the official announcement, which will determine the APC’s candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial elections in Ondo State.