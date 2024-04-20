Two Killed, Many Kidnapped As Bandits Raid Niger Communities

Bandits reportedly raided Karaga and Rumace communities in Bassa Ward, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Naija News learnt that at least two farmers were killed while an unspecified number of residents were kidnapped during the attacks.

A resident, Mustapha Bassa, who spoke with Daily Trust, said the attack started around 9pm on Friday and lasted hours, with several houses, motorcycles, and food banks set ablaze.

He said, “The bandits in their numbers rode on motorcycles carrying 3 people and fired shots as they moved into the communities. He said motorcycles, houses and food banks were set ablaze during the attack.”

As of the time of filing this report, the Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, is yet to issue a statement on the incident.

In other news, an aged man from Gbeganu Area in Minna, the capital of Niger State, Alhaji Muftau Mohammed, has tragically collapsed and died at Morris Police Division.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Saturday revealed the man had visited the station to secure the release of his two sons, Mubarak Ahmed and Yusuf Mohammed, who had been apprehended by the police.

According to Daily Trust, Mubarak and Yusuf were taken into custody by the police at approximately 11 pm on Wednesday while they were sleeping outside their house due to the intense heat.

Narrating the incident, Yusuf told journalists that he and his brother were lying down in a burglary in front of their house around 11:23 pm when three police patrol vans passed them and went into Gbeganu Area.