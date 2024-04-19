Why Ganduje Can’t Be Removed From Office Like Oshiomhole – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, has asserted that the current travail of the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, is different from the political intrigues that led to the removal of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee from the party secretariat.

Naija News reports that Morka made this known on Thursday while responding to questions surrounding Ganduje’s suspension on Arise TV.

It would be recalled that Oshiomhole, a former national chairman of the party, and members of the then NWC were elected into office for four years (2018 – 2022) at a national convention in Abuja.

However, the leadership of the party was dissolved two years into their tenure, an action that a former acting chairman of the APC, Ntufam Eta, claimed was taken to derail the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu (now president).

In March 2020, a Federal High Court in the Federal Capital Territory asked Oshiomhole to step aside following an application for an interlocutory injunction seeking his removal as APC national chairman.

Justice Danlami Senchi stated that the former Edo governor should remain suspended pending the determination of the suit.

Senchi also said it was wrong of the ruling party to keep Oshiomhole as chairman after his state APC chapter suspended him in November 2019.

Reacting to Gaduje’s ordeal, Morka stated that the situation was different because those pushing for Ganduje’s suspension are not recognised members of the party.

He said, “No, it is not familiar if you understand the facts of what happened to Oshiomhole. They are incomparable. They are two different things altogether. In the case of Oshiomhole when he was the national chairman, the individuals who were involved in that effort to suspend him and take all the actions within the party were officials of the party.

“I know no one could have come out at that time to say these individuals are not legitimate officers of the party. So whether they were persuaded to do that or compromised, whether they were acting on their free will and volition, is a different conversation. And I am not going to speak to that. But they were members of the party.

“In this particular case in Kano, we’re seeing people that we know are not officials of the party. The man who purportedly read the suspension was physically at the party secretary on Wednesday to say he did not participate nor authorise any lawyer to go to court to bring this action against the national chairman. So when the person that is fully disclosed by identity is the same individual saying he did not, then who the heck was the individual who went to court? That is the question.

“The difference here is that we have pure imposters announcing the suspension of our national chairman and they had gone to court to attempt to affirm that same illegal and criminal act. So I just want to make sure that that is clear that these individuals are not authorized and not acting foreign on behalf of the ward. They need to stop because when the dust settles; there will be consequences for this sort of behaviour.”