Police Reveals How Nigerians Are Causing Hatred For Officers

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has said Nigerians are responsible for hatred affecting security officers in the country.

Naija News reports that the National Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Mogaji Olaniyan, stated this while addressing newsmen during the committee’s 40th celebration ceremony held in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He lamented that the false narrative Nigerian parents create about police officers is alarming, pointing out that the hatred remains part of the factors affecting the country’s security.

Olaniyan, who condemned the widespread hatred, said the PCRC is fostering a permanent relationship between members of the community and the police to end the ugly narrative.

He emphasized that this deep-seated resentment must be addressed to cultivate a healthy relationship between the people and the police, ultimately enhancing national security.

Olaniyan also called for urgent action to address what he called widespread hatred toward Nigeria Police officers.

He said “We are calling that people should love the Nigeria Police, this is what they lack right from childhood we have created enmity between our children and the Nigeria Police.

“This hatred starts from our home. For instance if parents want to scold their children they will say ‘I will call the police for you. This is why our children grow up with hatred for the police and that is why we are trying to stop this narrative.”