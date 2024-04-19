Former Minister, Frank Nweke Reacts As EFCC Declares Yahaya Bello Wanted

Former Nigerian Minister of Information and Communication, Frank Nweke, has reacted to the current ordeal of the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Naija News reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared Yahaya Bello wanted in a circular made available to journalists on Thursday.

Recall that the operatives of the anti-graft agency invaded Bello’s residence in Abuja on Wednesday, attempting to arrest him over an ongoing investigation into financial fraud.

However, his successor, Governor Usman Ododo, smuggled Yahaya Bellow out of his residence.

In a post via his X handle, the two-time federal Minister stated that the Kogi ex-governor is an example of those to whom political power should never be given.

According to Nweke, Yahaya Bello had no sense of responsibility or awareness, stressing he was reckless with his speech during his tenure and treated residents of Kogi State as slaves.

He wrote, “The man is a specimen of those to whom political power must never be handed to. He carried on as if there was no tomorrow. The man had no sense of responsibility. It’s doubtful he had a sense of self-awareness. Public service and public trust meant nothing to him.

“He was reckless in his speech and his conduct. Kogi people were his slaves. Every and anything Kogi was his to do as he pleased. He only remembered he had a tenure when it ended. Now we know why he chose to squat with his successor, the new caitiff, in Lugard House.”