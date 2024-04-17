How EFCC, DSS, Police Tried To ‘Forcefully’ Apprehend Yahaya Bello Before Gov Ododo’s Arrival

Reports have disclosed how the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other security operatives were planning to forcefully apprehend former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello but for the timely arrival of his successor, Usman Ododo.

Naija News earlier reported that the anti-graft agency laid siege to the residence of Bello in Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

A report from Daily Trust revealed that the operatives who stormed Bello’s residence in dozens, cordoned off Benghazi Street, where the residence of the former governor is.

However, after waiting for hours without being able to arrest Bello, the anti-graft agency reinforced in its bid to forcefully arrest the ex-governor the way a former governor of Imo, Rochas Okorocha, was arrested a few years ago.

EFCC officials had broken into the residence of Okorocha in Abuja from where he was picked up after several hours of resisting arrest.

The reinforcement team of the EFCC comprised security operatives from the police, Department of State Services (DSS), and men from the Counter-Terrorism Unit.

However, Ododo arrived and the gate which had been closed since the operation began was opened.

The governor who looked displeased with the development refused to address newsmen or some protesters who converged on Bello’s residence.

Further report indicated that Yahaya Bello was spotted in Ododo’s vehicle while leaving and the security operatives subsequently opened fire to deter them.

As at the time of filing this report, the protesters were still on ground chanting solidarity songs.

Attempts to reach out to the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, proved futile as calls to his mobile phone were not answered.