APC Faces Unresolved Crises In Southeast, Southsouth Regions (See Listed States)

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) has many unresolved issues across its state chapters in the Southeast and Southsouth zones.

Consequently, the reconciliation committee recently established by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is poised to face formidable challenges in achieving its objectives.

Naija News gathered that the APC is confronted with numerous obstacles within the Southeast and Southsouth regions.

Here are the states currently facing these crises:

Imo:

In the heart of Imo state, the APC finds itself entangled in a prolonged struggle for supremacy. The divide between Governor Hope Uzodimma and former Governor Rochas Okorocha has split the party into factions, each vying for control despite Supreme Court interventions. The internal discord has eroded the party’s unity and effectiveness, revealing deep-seated divisions within the Imo APC.

Enugu:

In Enugu, simmering disputes threaten to undermine the APC’s prospects in future elections. The alleged suspension or expulsion of prominent stakeholders, including former Senate President Ken Nnamani and former Governor Sullivan Chime, has exacerbated internal rifts. Calls for swift intervention from the party’s Southeast leadership underscore the urgency of resolving these conflicts to prevent further erosion of support.

Ebonyi:

While Ebonyi initially appeared as a stronghold for the APC, recent defections from other parties have bolstered its presence. However, tensions simmer among founding members, particularly those from the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), who feel sidelined by newer entrants led by former Governor David Umahi. The passing of former minister Ogbonnaya Onu underscores the discontent among foundational members, signaling a need for reconciliation efforts.

Akwa Ibom:

The APC’s presence in Akwa Ibom state is marred by internal strife driven by competing interests among key stakeholders. Divisions within the State Executive Council underscore a lack of unity, with allegations of favouritism exacerbating tensions. The fragmentation of the party into factions led by influential figures further complicates efforts to restore cohesion and credibility.

Edo:

Unlike some states, Edo stands as a beacon of reconciliation within the APC. Efforts led by both state and national leaders have quelled internal discord, paving the way for a smoother gubernatorial campaign. The strategic alliance forged between primary contenders Dennis Idahosa and Senator Monday Okpebholo signals a united front poised to challenge for political dominance.

Bayelsa:

Years of unresolved conflicts have left the Bayelsa APC fractured and demoralized. Under the leadership of Timipre Sylva, the party struggles with internal divisions that have weakened its political clout. The absence of prominent figures and mutual suspicion among key stakeholders further compound the challenges, necessitating decisive action from the national leadership to salvage the party’s prospects.

Rivers:

In Rivers State, the APC grapples with a unique set of challenges stemming from longstanding leadership disputes. The rift between Senator Magnus Abe and former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi continues to undermine the party’s cohesion, with internal divisions hampering its electoral viability. Despite reconciliation efforts, scepticism persists among party members, reflecting the deep-rooted nature of the crisis.

To deal with the complex problems that APC state chapters are facing, both grassroots members and national leadership need to work together.

The party can only hope to overcome internal discord and prepare for future elections by taking genuine steps towards reconciliation and implementing proactive measures.