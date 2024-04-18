Protesters Storm APC Headquarters, Ask Ganduje To Quit

A group of protesters gathered at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Thursday, demanding the invalidation of all decisions made by the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Wielding banners and placards, the demonstrators also called for Ganduje to step aside, citing concerns over his continued influence on party affairs.

The protest comes just days before the crucial primary election in Ondo State, with protesters arguing that Ganduje’s ongoing role could jeopardize the integrity of the upcoming electoral process.

A petition directed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was presented, highlighting the urgency of their demands.

The document, signed by co-conveners Denesi Momoh, Abdulkadir Shuaibu, and Adeyeye Olugbenga, expressed apprehensions about potential threats to the party’s stability and electoral success in Ondo State due to Ganduje’s actions.

“Sir, it is important to therefore save our great party from impending doom by ensuring that all actions taken so far since the suspension of the National Chairman be invalidated and the person empowers to act as the National Chairman in the face of the suspension of the National Chairman is allowed to act so that whatever is done in furtherance of Ondo Primary election will not be invalidated,” the petition reads in part.

Recall the APC national legal Adviser, Prof Abdulkareem Kana, had said the ex parte order suspending Ganduje was not enforceable because it was obtained by “fraud.”