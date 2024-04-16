Why Ganduje Should Resign As APC National Chairman – Lawyer

A Kano-based lawyer, Wangida Isa, has advised the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, to honourably resign from his position over corruption allegations.

Recall that a viral video captured Ganduje in 2017 allegedly receiving bundles of dollar notes as a bribe from a contractor and stuffing them in the pockets of his flowing gown.

The former Kano Governor had denied the content of the video when it first surfaced and maintained his innocence but years after, Governor Abba Yusuf revisited the case, vowing the prosecute his predecessor.

The Kano High Court is set to arraign Ganduje on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, on charges bordering on allegations of bribery, diversion, and misappropriation of funds, including the purported acceptance of $413,000 and N1.38bn in bribes.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Tuesday, the lawyer called on Ganduje to vacate his office till he clears the corruption allegations against him.

The lawyer described the allegations against the ex-governor as “heavy offences”, saying that the APC national chairman should be asked to leave office until he is cleared of the corruption case.

Isa said Ganduje had not been exonerated as the court said he should be tried at a federal court because the money laundering offences levelled against him by the state government were said to be a federal offence.

The lawyer said ward executives were legally empowered to sack any member of the party, dismissing claims that the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) orchestrated Ganduje suspension through some APC executives at the ward level.