Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 16th April, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 16th April 2024.

The PUNCH: Nigeria witnessed its sixth power grid collapse of 2024 on Monday, as electricity generation on the system collapsed from 2,583.77 megawatts at 2 am to 64.7MW around 3am before the grid was restored later in the day. Although the Transmission Company of Nigeria attributed the cause of Monday’s grid collapse to a fire incident, it had consistently blamed gas shortage for power generation and the vandalism of power infrastructure for the recurrent cases of grid collapse in Nigeria.

Vanguard: At the backdrop of sustained rise in prices of staple food items in the market, Nigeria has recorded an unprecedented food inflation rate of 40 percent in March 2024. Economists and financial analysts explained that the development would put more pressure on the purchasing power of average Nigerian and they also predict that the trend will continue for some months before stabilising.

The Nation: The police yesterday launched a manhunt for Mrs. Dupe Onitiri-Abiola, a suspected sponsor of the invasion of the Oyo State Government Secretariat in Ibadan by some Yoruba Nation agitators. The manhunt for Mrs. Onitiri-Abiola, a widow of the business mogul and prominent politician, the late Chief Moshood Abiola, followed her broadcast in a viral video in which she claimed responsibility for the violence that jolted the governments of the six Southwest states

Daily Trust: Four of the 13 former governors in the Senate and 21 other senators have not sponsored any bill since June 13, 2023 when the 10th National Assembly was inaugurated, Daily Trust’s findings have shown.

