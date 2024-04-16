If I Have The Opportunity To Be A Stripper Again, I Would Do It – BBNaija’s Chichi

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Chichi has said that she does not regret being an exotic dancer.

She stated this via Instagram, Naija News understands.

The reality TV star who recently announced her retirement from exotic dancing, said if given an opportunity to be a stripper again, she would grab it.

Chichi disclosed that American rapper and former stripper Cardi B inspired her and changed her life without even knowing it.

She shared her excitement over a comment Cardi B made on her post.

She said the American rapper made her realize she could be whoever she wants to be in life.

According to her, “I just woke up to see that my fave Cardi B has commented on my tweet. She has really inspired my life. She changed my life without even knowing it.

“Cardi B made me realise that I can be whoever I want to be in life. I will never regret ever being a stripper. And I will never deny the fact that I used to be a stripper. Why would I deny an occupation that catered for my needs when no one was there? If I have the opportunity to do it over and over again, I will.”