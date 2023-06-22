‘Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Sleeping With Older Women To Sustain Lifestyle’

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ Housemate ChiChi, has alleged that his colleague, Deji, sleeps with old women to sustain his lifestyle.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known during the Reunion Show on Wednesday night.

ChiChi recounted numerous times Deji would visit her bed and house to sleep with her during and after the BBNaija show.

However, Deji will often act otherwise in public like he doesn’t have anything to do with her romantically.

While Deji was making a mockery of ChiChi that the BBNaija show was a poverty alleviation center for her, the latter slammed him.

According to ChiChi, she is unlike Deji, who often sleeps with different old women to sustain his frivolous lifestyle.

Popular Nollywood Actor Found Unconscious In Lagos Hotel

In other news, a video showing the moment a man believed to be the controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu was seen lying lifeless in a Lagos Hotel has surfaced on social media.

The man in the trending video lay motionless after he was alleged to have taken hard drugs.

A staff of the hotel had raised an alarm over his condition as she shared a video of the person believed to be the actor unconscious on a hotel floor.