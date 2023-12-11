Cardi B, Offset End Marriage After Six Years

Renowned American rapper, Belcalis Almánzar, widely known as Cardi B, has officially acknowledged the end of her marriage with her husband, Offset.

Speculations regarding the couple’s divorce had been circulating on the internet following a series of cryptic posts that appeared on Cardi’s Instagram page last week.

In one of these posts, the rapper mentioned shedding “dead weight” in the upcoming year, specifying mentalities, procrastination, laziness, and people as elements she aimed to eliminate. She expressed her focus on prioritizing herself in the coming year.

Another post from Cardi read, “You know when you just outgrow relationships. I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings… I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

Notably, the couple unfollowed each other on their Instagram pages last week, fueling the speculation.

In an Instagram Live session on Monday, the “WAP” rapper officially confirmed the separation from her husband Offset.

“I don’t know if y’all have been getting clues from me from my Live, I mean… or from my Instagram Stories, where I put certain music. When it comes to events and stuff, I don’t think it’s true, I don’t care to find out because I have been single for a minute now.

“But I’ve been afraid…not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world. The last time I went on Live, I kinda wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement



The separation occurred amid allegations made by American rapper Blueface, asserting that Offset had a connection with his child’s mother, Christian Rock.