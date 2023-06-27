You Can’t Accuse Me Of What You Are Guilty Of – Cardi B Slams Husband Offset After Cheating Allegations

American rapper, Cardi has responded to her husband, Offset who accused her of sleeping with another man.

This comes after the rapper in a since-deleted Instagram post claimed that his wife cheated on him with a member of his “gang”.

“My wife f*cked a n***a on me gang. Yall n***as know how I come,” he wrote in a now-deleted post shared via his Instastory.

Addressing the issue, the Grammy winner took to Twitter Spaces on Monday to clear her name after Offset’s claim that she “f–ked” another man.

Cardi began a Twitter Space conversation by singing part of the first verse of Keyshia Cole‘s “I Should Have Cheated.”

“First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

“Listen, don’t pay attention to that country man,” Cardi told listeners of the Migos member. “That motherf—er spiraling and thinking s—.”

The “Money” rapper, 30, insisted that the Migos member is “spiraling and thinking s–t” that’s not true.

“Come on, now. I’m Cardi B, n—a. I think sometimes motherf–kers forget I’m Cardi B,” she said. “If I was giving this p—y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker went to explain that she’s not in a position to hook up with a “regular degular shmegular” guy because he would “tell the world.”

On the other hand, she argued, she can’t sleep with anybody “in the industry” because they would “tell, too.”

She also demanded that Offset “stop acting stupid.”

“The f–k? Stop playing,” she concluded. “That’s all I’mma motherf–king say because for real, let’s be serious.”