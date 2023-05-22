Mercy Eke Reacts To Cardi B’s Comment On AMVCA Outfit

Winner of the Big Brother Naija 2019 edition, Mercy Eke, has reacted after American rapper, Cardi B complimented her dress to the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) over the weekend.

Naija News reports that Mercy recreated one of Cardi B’s outfits for the prestigious event and the outfit caught the rapper’s attention.

Praising the reality TV star for the stunning outfit, the American rapper shared the photo on her Instagram story and wrote: “888888888”.

Reacting to this, Mercy also took to her Instagram story, to express excitement, stating that she woke up to see Cardi B’s comment about her recent outfit.

She further vowed to frame the compliment and hang it in her room.

She wrote: “Whooooshhhhh waking up to my idol reposting my picture. Thank you my queen @iamcardib I will frame this and hang it in my room period. @Swankyjerry e come. 88888888”.

BBNaija Relationships Are Biggest Scam

Meanwhile, Mercy Eke has opined that romantic relationships from the show are scams and strategies.

Naija News reports that Mercy made this known during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, stating why she got stuck in her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Ike Onyema.

Recall that Ike and Mercy were an item during the reality show but the relationship failed to sail outside the show, which dashed the hope of many fans.

Speaking on the relationship, Mercy said if she had known her fanbase was strong, she wouldn’t have bothered getting involved in a relationship with Ike.

According to the reality TV star, even when their relationship wasn’t working she couldn’t move away from Ike because of the money involved.