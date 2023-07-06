BBNaija’s Phyna Slammed With N100 Million Lawsuit Over Defamation Of Character

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ edition, Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has been slammed with N100 million lawsuit for defamation of character by her colleague, ChiChi.

Naija News recalls that Phyna made a series of allegations against ChiChi during the just concluded BBNaija Reunion show.

According to Phyna, Chichi is far older than she claimed, and she is older than almost all the BBN Season 7 housemates.

She also alleged that Chichi abandoned her children in Benin which led to the death of one of them.

The reality TV star also, in a Snapchat post, claimed that ChiChi did her liposuction for N3.5 million and allegedly poisoned her friend in Cyprus due to jealousy, before returning to Nigeria.

However, in a lawsuit sighted online, ChiChi through her solicitor described Phyna’s allegation as untrue, slanderous, and malicious to her brand.

ChiChi demanded a public apology from Phyna, a hundred million Naira compensation, and her colleague should desist from making further libelous statements about her.

Phyna Calls Out Multichoice

Meanwhile, Phyna has called out the organizers of the show, Multichoice, for favouring her colleague, ChiChi, in the last night’s episode of the Reunion show.

Naija News reports that during the Thursday episode, Phyna and ChiChi fought dirty with claims that the latter is older than all the BBNaija Season 7 Housemates.

Reacting to the outrage the episode has generated online, Phyna said Multichoice did her dirty as ChiChi was the first to insult and body-shame her.

According to her, the organizers took off some of the scenes ChiChi called her unprintable names and wished her death.