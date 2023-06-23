Why Chichi Poisoned Her Friend In Cyprus – Phyna Alleges

Winner of Big Brother Naija Season 7, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has alleged that ChiChi poisoned her friend in Cyprus due to jealousy.

Naija News reports that Phyna made the allegation in a series of posts on Snapchat amidst the backslash online over her remark to ChiChi during the Thursday Reunion show.

According to the reality TV star, ChiChi did her liposuction for N3.5 million and allegedly poisoned her friend before returning to Nigeria.

She wrote: “Chichi come Lagos say she sabi strip. They carry her go do bumbum for 3.5 million. She went to Cyprus to continue work, there she poisoned her friend due to jealousy and returned to Nigeria.

“No one is showing what Chichi said to Phyna, but they are showing what Phyna said to Chichi.”

Phyna Calls Out Multichoice

Meanwhile, Phyna has called out the organizers of the show, Multichoice, for favouring her colleague, ChiChi, in the last night’s episode of the Reunion show.

Naija News reports that during the Thursday episode, Phyna and ChiChi fought dirty with claims that the latter is older than all the BBNaija Season 7 Housemates.

Phyna also alleged that one of ChiChi’s children died after she abandoned them in Benin and left her husband.

Reacting to the outrage the episode has generated online, Phyna said Multichoice did her dirty as ChiChi was the first to insult and body-shame her.

According to her, the organizers took off some of the scenes ChiChi called her unprintable names and wished her death.