‘They Took Off Where I Was Body-Shamed, Wished Death’ – Phyna Calls Out Multichoice For Favouring ChiChi

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ Housemate, Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has called out the organizers of the show, Multichoice, for favouring her colleague, ChiChi, in lasts night episode of the Reunion show.

Naija News reports that during the Thursday episode, Phyna and ChiChi fought dirty with claims that the latter is older than all the BBNaija Season 7 Housemates.

Phyna also alleged that one of ChiChi’s children died after she abandoned them in Benin and left her husband.

Reacting to the outrage the episode has generated online, Phyna said Multichoice did her dirty as ChiChi was the first to insult and body-shame her.

According to her, the organizers took off some of the scenes ChiChi called her unprintable names and wished her death.

She wrote: “They took off where I was body-shamed called saggy breasts and shapeless.

“They took away where I was called wombless and abortionist, they took away where I was called a junky, a drug addict that deals on crack, they took away where I was wished death.

“They took away where I was called a man snatcher. The day I and they jumped to Day 2 for my own clap back, God of Phyna where are you?

“They took away all her insults to me unprovoked.. me Phyna I nor even reply one… time will tell.”