‘You Must Take A Stand Or Take Your Exit’ – Matawalle Tells Tinubu’s Northern Appointees

Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has charged the appointees of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from the North to take a stand in defending the current administration or take their exit.

Naija News reports that Matawalle’s comments comes amidst the controversy surrounding the remarks made by the Spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who publicly regretted the northern region’s support for Tinubu in the 2023 elections.

While addressing the controversy over the weekend, Matawalle dismissed the NEF’s influence, suggesting that the forum holds little sway over the broader political landscape of the region.

But criticizing Matawalle in a post on his X handle, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed wrote, “Scathing criticism of NEF by junior minister of defence, Matawale, is ill-advised. He could have done a better job for this admin if he identified contributions of especially northern ministers and other appointees like me to improving security and reducing poverty in the North.”

In a statement on Monday, Matawalle, in response to Baba-Ahmed, berated him for taking a different position despite being an appointee in the current government.

The former Governor noted that Baba-Ahmed and Tinubu’s appointees owe the government the obligation to advance its good works and commend efforts across all the sectors.

The statement reads, “Consequent to my position on the recent attack on the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR by a spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), it has come to my attention that Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed who once served as the Spokesperson of the group and currently a Special Adviser on Political Matters in the Presidency took to his page on it to express a different position.

“According to Dr. Baba-Ahmed, my stand against the unjust and spurious attack against the new administration of President Tinubu that is working very hard to reposition our country and economy for better as ‘ill-advised’. He suggested I could have done a better job in my defence of the administration where I have the rare honour to serve as a Minister.

“Dr. Baba-Ahmed’s relationship and affinity with Northern Elders’ Forum(NEF)is well-known. The fact now is that he is an appointee of the administration as Special Adviser and it is incumbent on him to work for the success of the government he is part of, protect and defend the government against unjust and vicious attacks from those who hide under ethnic and other primordial interests to heat up the polity for myopic reasons

“It is pertinent to state that every appointee of President Tinubu including Dr. Baba-Ahmed owe the government a copious duty to promote, elucidate and advance the good works and commendable efforts of the government across all sectors.

As appointees of the government from the North, we must all take a stand, be unequivocal and be counted in the roll of honours for our support and work for the success of the administration we are serving. This is not the time to keep quiet in the face of intimidation and misrepresentation of the efforts and achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR . We must stand up to be counted for being on the part of government or take our exit.”