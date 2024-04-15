How Tinubu Will Assess Ministers’ Performance – Aide Reveals

Advertisement

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on policy coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman, on Monday, revealed how her principal would evaluate the ministers’ performance.

Naija News reports that Bala-Usman, during a Nigerian Info 99.3FM radio live programme tagged ‘Hard Facts’, said the citizens’ delivery tracker launched by the federal government will use empirical data to evaluate the ministers’ performance.

Speaking on the tracker’s efficiency, the presidential aide said it was not based on the generality of opinions but on data-supported evidence.

She said, “It is not a popularity assessment, but specific-based. The data will show it, for instance, saying have we seen an increase in crude oil production? How many passports have been produced? We are going to have a data-driven assessment.

“We used empirical data to guide the basis to assess the performance of the ministers.”

Speaking on President Tinubu’s efforts to curtail insecurity, Bala-Usman said her principal has made insecurity the priority after reforming the economy.

According to her, “Tackling insecurity is the President’s second priority following the reforming of the economy. It is important and being addressed. Mr President is crystal clear on it.”

In the programme monitored by Daily Trust, a caller said many Nigerians cannot trust the tracker because Tinubu’s administration had failed to comment on or act on some jaw-dropping revelations made by investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, about the Nigeria Customs Service.

In response, Bala-Usman said she believed that “a panel has been set up to consolidate (the allegations), and the Customs Service is doing that I believe.”