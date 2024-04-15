Gov Aiyedatiwa Assigns Portfolios To Newly Appointed Commissioners In Ondo State

Advertisement

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has assigned portfolios to the newly inaugurated Commissioners in the State.

This was contained in a statement on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan.

Naija News recalls Governor Aiyedatiwa on Friday, inaugurated 12 newly-appointed commissioners into his cabinet following their confirmation by the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The breakdown of their portfolio assignments are: Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs: Amidu Takuro, Physical Planning & Urban Development: Gbenga Olaniyi Esq., Water Resources & Sanitation: Sunday Akinwalere, Agriculture: Olayato Aribo, Health: Dr Banji Ajaka.

Others are; Culture & Tourism: Rasheed Badmus, Women Affairs & Social Development: Lola Fagbemi, Youth & Sport: Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, Education: Laolu Akindolire, Commerce & Industry: Segun Ayerin, Regional Integration & Development. Boye Ologbese and Information & Orientation: Wale Akinlosotu.

Meanwhile, Olugbenga Omole has been re-assigned from the Ministry of Information to the Ministry of Transport as Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation.

Aiyedatiwa Knows He Can’t Win Ondo Guber Election – Oke

Meanwhile, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Olusola Oke, has said the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Ayiedatiwa, won’t win the November 16 governorship election.

Naija News reports that Oke is one of the 16 aspirants jostling for the All Progressives Congress governorship ticket in the South West state.

Speaking with reporters after being cleared by the APC screening committee on Friday, Oke said Ayiedatiwa will hand over to him in 2025 after he wins the governorship election.

Oke also faulted Aiyedatiwa over his ‘no vacancy in Government House,’ statement, saying that the governor knows he has only one year left for him to leave.