Nigerians In Darkness As National Electricity Grid Collapses

The nation has been plunge into darkness as the national grid on Monday collapsed to 629MW, Naija News understands.

The grid may have collapsed from pressure to meet the demand of band A customers, spelling doom for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The TCN and DisCos have been trading blame on why they cannot meet their contractual obligations.

According to the Independent System Operator (SO), the technical wing of the TCN, at 10:53

am on Monday, 770MW was sent to 10 electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos).

Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) , according to the document of Load Distribution Profile, got 0MW.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company also confirmed the grid collapse in a statement on its X handle on Monday morning.

Naija News had earlier reported that the National grid collapsed on Sunday throwing the country into darkness.

The development left homes and businesses without power supply for several hours yesterday.

This is the second time the grid has collapsed in less than one month.

The latest collapse came barely a week after the controversial review of Band A power consumers increased tariffs by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).