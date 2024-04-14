Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Following Iran’s Assault

Advertisement

The Israeli military has carried out airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Sunday.

The development came after Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel.

According to Fox News, the IDF confirmed that the recent Israeli offensive targeted a Hezbollah weapons manufacturing facility along with other designated areas.

“A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck a number of military structures in a complex belonging to Hezbollah’s Radwan Forces in the area of Jbaa in southern Lebanon.

“Earlier during the night, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Khiam and Kfarkela,” Israeli forces said in a statement.

Israel has not initiated a direct strike on Iran in response to the attack, leaving doubts about its future course of action.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, promised a reciprocal response to any Iranian attack.

President Biden reportedly advised Israel against retaliation after its air defences shot down roughly 99% of Iran’s 300 missiles and drones during Saturday’s attack.

Meanwhile, The Islamic Republic of Iran has summoned the French, British, and German ambassadors to Tehran.

Naija News reports that the ambassadors were summoned on Sunday over reactions to Iran’s missile and drone attack on Israel.

This was made known by the official IRNA news agency.

“The British, French, and German ambassadors to Tehran were summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the irresponsible positions of certain officials of these countries regarding Iran’s response to the actions of the Zionist regime (Israel) against the nationals and interests of our country,” the statement said.