Israeli Citizens Demand Netanyahu’s Resignation Over Failure To End Gaza War, Secure Release Of Hostages

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets on Saturday, voicing their dissent against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing religious government amidst the continuing military operations in Gaza, now approaching its sixth month.

Naija News reports that the protests, which spanned several cities, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, were not just an outcry against the government’s policies but also a demand for early elections and the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In a significant move, demonstrators in Jerusalem breached a barrier near Netanyahu’s official residence, signalling a potential escalation in protests planned to unfold in the coming days.

These demonstrations, expected to be major, will not only demand the government’s resignation but also aim to hold it accountable for the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The protests have been fueled by the prolonged Gaza war, initiated by a devastating attack by Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and the capture of around 250 hostages.

In retaliation, Israel has engaged in continuous airstrikes and a ground operation in Gaza, leading to a tragic toll on the Palestinian population, with over 32,500 casualties reported and a dire humanitarian crisis unfolding due to restricted aid access.

A poignant moment at the Tel Aviv protest saw a former hostage, whose husband remains captive in Gaza, making an impassioned plea to Prime Minister Netanyahu.

She urged for a broader mandate for Israeli negotiators to secure a deal that would ensure the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for a ceasefire and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

“Don’t come home without a deal, bring our loved ones back,” she implored, reflecting the desperation and anguish of families affected by the hostage situation.

Recall that a temporary truce agreement in November, facilitated by Qatar, the United States, and Egypt, saw the release of 110 hostages in exchange for 400 Palestinian prisoners.

