Victor Boniface Hopes To Help Bayer Leverkusen Win Bundesliga Title On Sunday

Advertisement

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Boniface has stressed that he is looking forward to winning an historic German Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen this weekend.

If Victor Boniface and his teammates beat Werder Bremen at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, they will be crowned champions of the German Bundesliga for the first time in the history of the club.

Note that Bayer Leverkusen are currently leading the league table with 76 points in 28 games, 16 points above second-placed Bayern Munich. After their game against Werder Bremen on Sunday, they will have 5 games left before the end of the season.

Those five games have the potential of producing 15 points which means that Bayern Munich have no possibility of overtaking Bayer Leverkusen after this weekend’s game.

However, if Bayer Leverkusen lose to Werder Bremen on Sunday, and Bayern Munich beat Köln today, April 13, the race will remain mathematically open for coach Thomas Tuchel and his team for a while.

Ahead of the game against Bremen, Victor Boniface noted that he is looking forward to helping his team win the German Bundesliga title on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international said, “I am looking forward to helping my team any time I am called upon.

“We have a game on Sunday (against Werder Bremen), which is a big game for us.”

Note that Victor Boniface who was sidelined for about three months due to an injury helped Bayer Leverkusen to maintain their unprecedented unbeaten run in all competitions. He scored a goal in Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-1 win over West Ham United in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.

After the win, Boniface said, “We played West Ham in pre-season, and so we know the type of game they play.

“The important thing was to be patient, play our style, and convert our chances when they came.”