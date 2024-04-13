Photos: Gunmen Invade Lagos Community, Burn One-Year-Old Baby, 15 Houses Beyond Recognition

Advertisement

No fewer than 15 houses and a one-year-old child were burnt beyond recognition in a riverine community in Egan Oriomi Otto Awori Local Council Development Area of Ojo, in Lagos State.

Naija News learnt that the gunmen, numbering over 100, invaded the community in the early hours of Saturday, setting several houses on fire.

According to Vanguard, 10 persons were shot by the gunmen, while others sustained deep matchet cuts in parts of their bodies, including a 90-year-old man.

The father of the burnt one-year-old child was reportedly seen carrying the charred remains of his son, crying.

Below are more photos from the scene:

Osun Amotekun Nab Security Guard Over Alleged Theft

Meanwhile, the Osun State command of the Amotekun Corps announced on Friday that it apprehended a 25-year-old individual employed as a private security guard for reportedly stealing nine air conditioners in Osogbo.

The corps Commander, Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi (retd.), confirmed this in a statement made available to journalists on Friday.

He revealed that the suspect, Micheal Eze, hailing from Ebonyi State, was taken into custody following accusations of selling the stolen air conditioners to scrap buyers in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.