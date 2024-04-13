Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 13th April, 2024

Advertisement

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 13th April 2024.

The PUNCH: A dispatch rider, Monday Osazuwa, on Friday, narrated to the Special Offences Court in Lagos how the embattled former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, instructed him on different occasions to collect the sum of $3m cash in tranches. Osazuwa, who was led in evidence in chief by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), told the court that he had been a dispatch rider at Zenith Bank since 2001, before joining the CBN as a contract staff member in 2014.

Vanguard: Five years after the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, launched with fanfare, a robust effort to verify the execution of constituency projects by Nigerian lawmakers across the country, the anti-graft agency has failed to prosecute those it indicted in its yearly reports in accordance with the Act setting up the commission.

The Nation: The global investment banking, securities and investment management firm Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. yesterday acknowledged the resurgence of the Naira, rating it as one of the best performing currencies currently around the globe. Goldman Sachs, which had initially predicted a Naira-dollar exchange rate of 1,200 by year-end 2024, now believes the Nigerian currency could eventually exchange for 1000 to a dollar or even below, provided the authorities are able to maintain their economic reform tempo.

Daily Trust: The burst of sounds like those of submachine guns spitting pellets of death rattled the neighbourhood of Gbagir community in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State with a deafening intensity.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.