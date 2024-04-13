PDP’s Senator Urhoghide Officially Rejoins APC

Advertisement

A two-time senator representing Edo South on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Matthew Urhoghide, has officially decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News understands that Uroghide and other opposition party members officially pledged their loyalty to the APC during an event in Benin City over the weekend.

In his remark, Senator Uroghide emphasised that after a 13-year-three-month stint with the PDP, he is pleased to rejoin the APC as a founding member.

He expressed his confidence in the party’s leadership and stated his commitment to contributing to the party’s growth and supporting its candidates in the upcoming 2024 Edo governorship election.

Naija News reports that there were several politicians who were formally welcomed from the PDP to the APC today in Edo.

One of them was Patrick Giwa, a former clerk of the House of Representatives and candidate for the Owan Federal Constituency in the 2023 election. Additionally, eight local government chairmen, including Frank Ilaboya of Owan West Local Government Area, also joined the APC.

The APC leaders, such as Senator Adams Oshiomhole and the state executive, were present to receive these new members into the party.

During the event, Oshiomhole apologized to Senator Uroghide for a past error in judgment and welcomed him back to the party.

He praised Senator Uroghide as a resilient and resourceful politician with a wealth of experience that would greatly contribute to the party’s success.

Following this, Oshiomhole nominated Senator Uroghide as the party’s director general for the upcoming Edo State governorship election campaign team. Senator Uroghide graciously accepted this position.