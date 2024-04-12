Photos: Nigerians React As Bobrisky Moves To Jail With Luggage

Advertisement

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has sparked reactions after photos of him moving to prison with luggage emerged online.

Naija News reported that Bobrisky was sentenced to jail for six months with no option of fine over ‘Abuse of Naira’.

The judgement was handed to Bobrisky on Friday morning, April 12.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Bobrisky in court on a six-count charge ranging from Abuse of the Naira and Money laundering.

The court, however, dismissed the money laundering charges but convicted him of Naira Abuse after he confessed to the crime. The court also ordered that he be remanded in EFCC detention in Lagos.

After the court judgement, Bobrisky was seen leaving the court premises to jail with his luggage, which generated reactions from some Nigerians.

@nennna wrote: “When dem start to use bag go jail”

@valeri_jumbo wrote: “Luggages wow , interesting”

@ayomigirlie wrote: “Bags to jail?? Now idris is suffering for the sin of bobrisky”

@fancycart_ng wrote: “ever seen anyone pack so much load for jail trip😩”

@jackoflagos wrote: “Wetin him dey carry bag go do for jail, abeg make una give am prisoner’s uniform with better prisoner’s life.”

@monalisaamaka wrote: “If person Dey go jail, them Dey park bags? Besides why does it look like he’s smiling?”

@tommie_babie wrote: “Efcc jail is different from prisoners jail.. he might probably be i the Executives rooms they put your governors and top people that embezzled Nigeria money”

@iam-ibim wrote: “Jail, with bag😂….una never talk true”