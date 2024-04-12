Channels TV Reporter Abducted In Rivers State

Advertisement

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a Channels Television reporter in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Joshua Rogers.

Naija News gathered that the gunmen whisked Rogers away to an unknown destination around 9 pm on Thursday when he was close to his residence at Rumuosi in Port Harcourt.

Rogers was driving his official Channels Television-branded car when the gunmen attacked him and took him away in the same vehicle.

According to The Nation, he was said to be returning from his official assignment in Government House after a trip to Andoni for a government event when the incident happened.

It was gathered that the gunmen have already contacted his wife and demanded a N30 million ransom for his release.

His cameraman confirmed the incident and appealed to his abductors to set him free unconditionally.