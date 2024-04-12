Drama As LG Chairmen Show Support For PDP And APC At Political Meeting In Rivers (Videos)

Advertisement

A series of viral videos showing Local Government chairmen and their deputies in Rivers State voicing support for both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sparked a flurry of political speculation.

The drama is in respect to the loyalties of key state leaders to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The videos, which feature local government chiefs—elected under the PDP banner—chanting in favor of both major political parties, have fueled discussions about their apparent dual allegiance, particularly towards Wike, who is currently serving under the APC-led federal administration of President Bola Tinubu.

In video clips, the local government chiefs, elected on the platform of the PDP, could be heard chorusing PDP and APC.

This revelation comes shortly after Governor Fubara criticized certain local government chairmen for their lack of participation in state activities and suggested that their divided loyalties could lead to political consequences.

His remarks were made during a public address at the commissioning of a health center in Ndoni, a project initiated by former Governor Peter Odili.

The Rivers State Governor warned that those who are disrespecting him have already dug their political pit and will soon fall into it.

