Why We Initially Thought Junior Pope Was Alive – Actors Guild

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas has opened up on the reason he earlier announced that popular Nollywood actor, Junior Pope was alive.

Recall that Rollas earlier claimed that Pope had survived the boat accident.

In a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday, he said that contrary to earlier reports, Junior Pope was alive and receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He wrote, “What God cannot do does not exist. Junior Pope is alive.

“He is taking treatment in the hospital.”

However, fresh reports revealed that the thespian is indeed dead.

Speaking on the new development, Rollas explained that he announced the news of Pope being alive due to excitement.

He disclosed that they noticed his fingers were tingling and thought he was still alive.

However, he stated that two hospitals tried to resuscitate him, but they were unsuccessful.

Speaking via Instagram, the actors guild president wrote, “It’s so so sad that our joy was shortlived.

“My first post was out of excitement when we noticed his tingling fingers.

“Two notable hospitals tried their best to revive him but to no avail. God knows the best. We finally lost him.

“Mr Friday corpse has been identified but three other corpses are yet to be found.”