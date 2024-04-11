Junior Pope’s Death Saga Has Shown Nigeria Is In Big Trouble – Labour Party Chieftain

Advertisement

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Morris Monye, has said the health care system in Nigeria is substandard.

Monye stated this while reacting to the death of popular Nollywood actor, Junior Pope.

Recall that Pope, alongside three others, was on Tuesday involved in a boat mishap on the Anam River in Anambra state.

The dire incident occurred when the movie crew were returning from a movie location.

The 39-year-old actor was said to be alive after a mortuary attendant allegedly confirmed that he was still breathing.

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, also later said Pope was alive and recovering in a hospital.

However, a fresh report confirmed that the actor has indeed passed on.

Sharing his opinion on the accident and subsequent medical assistance, Monye, who was not impressed, bemoaned Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Speaking via X, he wrote, “The healthcare in this country is in an unpropitious state of miasmic decay. “This whole Junior Pope saga highlights that we are in trouble.”

Ruth Kadiri Speaks As Nigerians Blame Adanma Luke For Junior Pope’s Death

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri, has asserted that all movie producers in the film industry are guilty of taking certain risks during production.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known while reacting to the demise of her colleague, Junior Pope, who died alongside four of his colleagues in the Anam River in Anambra State.

Since the tragic incident, some Nigerians have been criticising the movie producer, Adanma Luke, over failure to provide basic medical facilities for the cast and crew on the movie set.

In a post via Instagram on Thursday, Ruth noted that it would be wrong to cast a stone at anyone following the death of Junior Pope, stressing that all filmmakers are guilty of taking risks for the job.

She wrote, “My heart is broken… as producers, as filmmakers we all are Guilty of taking certain risks for this job! Infact getting home at 3am is almost a norm in this business… I cannot throw stones, I cannot as ask why! 🥹 this is a call to reminder that passion doesn’t save lives… JP! May God receive your soul! And grant your family the heart to bear the loss!

“Special thanks to @emekarollas our president @regina.daniels @vivyan.gabriel and Regina’s mum! You where at the hospital at 2/3 am trying to see if anything can be done! Fighting for the last chance to save JP! God sees your hearts… sadly his journey ends here. 💔 God help us all.”