How To Apply For New Multi-Purpose NIMC Card

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has unveiled a sophisticated new identity card equipped with advanced features, including payment functions, as part of the latest innovations under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

This development, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System, introduces the AfriGO card, a national domestic card set to revolutionize the way Nigerians access social and financial services.

The new NIMC card is designed to meet the increasing demands for a reliable physical identification method, enabling Nigerians to authenticate their identity effortlessly while accessing both government and private sector services.

The card’s multifunctional capabilities signify a major step forward in the country’s identification and financial systems, integrating various services into a single, convenient platform.

In addition to its primary function as a national ID, the card will facilitate financial transactions and access to a range of services, underpinning the government’s push towards a more integrated and efficient administrative framework.

It also aligns with the digital financial strategy, being compatible with the eNaira, and adhering to the EMV operational and security standards, ensuring a secure and reliable user experience.

The NIMC has also provided guidelines on how citizens can apply for this multipurpose card, signaling the beginning of a new era in national identity management and financial inclusion in Nigeria.

How To Apply For New NIMC Card

1. Visit the nearest bank or bank-approved centre and demand the payment card superimposed on your identity.

2. Provide NIN details for identity verification and proof of a minimum age of 18 years.

3. The bank sends the NIN to NIMC and receives relevant authorised identity data in the specified format.

4. The bank uses the verified identity data to securely prepare the standard Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) data for the card before getting it personalised and printed on by a partner bureau.

5. After which the bank will issue the finished card to the person who requested it.

What Not To Do With New NIMC Card

Holders are advised not to give out photocopies or scanned images of the card bearing sensitive payment details, to unauthorised parties.

NIMC said while the user’s NIN is not visible on the card, it can be accessed by scanning the QR code on the card.

The commission noted that only citizens who have a National Identification Number (NIN) can obtain the cards.