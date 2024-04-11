Fubara, Not Wike Is The New Political Leader Of Rivers State – Odili

Advertisement

A former Governor Of Rivers State, Peter Odili, has endorsed Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the political leader of the state.

Odili gave the endorsement on Thursday at the commissioning of a Primary Healthcare Centre donated by his PAMO Foundation in his hometown of Ndoni in the Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area.

The former governor praised Fubara for defending the interests of the people amidst his ongoing feud with his predecessor and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Odili urged Governor Fubara to act with the awareness that the state is strategically important to the country because of the natural resources in the state.

He emphasised that if the state sneezes, the entire nation catches a cold, stressing that the state is very important to the nation’s development.

Assessing Fubara’s performance, Odili commended him for making significant strides in critical sectors within his first year in office, particularly focusing on the well-being of the people.

He noted that Fubara’s administration is in alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda, especially in the health sector, following the recent launch of the Primary Healthcare Fellows scheme by the Federal Government.

Odili encouraged the governor to maintain this alignment with the President and his policies to attract federal government attention and support to the state.