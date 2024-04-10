Xabi Alonso Hails Super Eagles’ Nathan Tella

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso, has hailed Nigerian right-winger, Nathan Tella, as the team continues to march towards creating history.

Nathan Tella is part of an unbelievable German Bundesliga side that is on the verge of winning a treble for the first time in the history of the club.

Despite not being a star-studded side, they are the only club in the top five leagues in Europe that hasn’t recorded a defeat in all competitions so far this season.

They are currently 13 points above second-place Bayern Munich in the race for the German Bundesliga title. Bayer Leverkusen are also on the verge of winning the Europa League and the DFB-POKAL under the watch of Alonso.

One of the players the Spanish tactician believes brings a lot to the team is Nathan Tella, who joined the side from Southampton in August 2023.

Coach Alonso said the 24-year-old British-born Nigerian winger helped the team beat Union Berlin 1-0 on April 6. He hailed the healthy competition between Tella and 23-year-old Dutch winger Jeremie Frimpong.

“Nathan played very well. He was important for us as he drew the second yellow card for Gosens. We have healthy competition in that position between Jerry and Nathan. That helps us enormously,” Alonso told Bayer Leverkusen’s official website.

“The situation is very good, and perhaps we’ll be able to celebrate something on Sunday. But first, there’s the Europa League, and our focus is fully on that.”

So far this season, Nathan Tella has made 32 appearances in all competitions, scoring 7 goals and providing four assists. He has made one appearance for the Super Eagles of Nigeria since he made his debut on November 19, 2023.