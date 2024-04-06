Xabi Alonso Insists Bayer Leverkusen Are Not Bundesliga Winners Yet

Advertisement

The manager of Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso has argued that the German Bundesliga title race is not over yet though his side are 13 points above perennial winners, Bayern Munich.

So far in the 2023-2024 season, Xabi Alonso has been leading Bayer Leverkusen to create and break records even though the side have never won a league title in their history.

They are currently the only side in the top five leagues in Europe that are yet to record a defeat in all competitions so far this season. Alonso and his boys are currently enjoying 40-game unbeaten run which is a record in the German Bundesliga.

In 27 league games, Bayer Leverkusen have recorded 23 wins and four draws which earned them 73 points. Despite these massive points, Xabi Alonso said “it is still too early” to conclude that the Bundesliga is theirs this season.

“In football, anything can happen,” Alonso told reporters ahead of their next league game against Union Berlin at 2:30 p.m. later today, April 6.

“We are in a very good position. But we’re not talking about the title, we’re talking about the next opponent.”

Note that Bayer Leverkusen are on the verge of winning three titles this season, the Europa League, the German Bundesliga, and the DFB Pokal. They are in the final of the DFB Pokal and the quarter-final stage of the Europa League.