Fubara: Why I’m Absorbing Insults, Tantrums Thrown At Me

Advertisement

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, said he is absorbing the insults and tantrums thrown at him to allow peace to prevail in the State, frustrating attempts by some disgruntled persons to plunge the State into an unending crisis.

Naija News reports that Fubara made the assertion when he received a delegation of members of the Bishops and Gospel Ministers’ Association International Incorporated, Rivers State Chapter, at Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Governor Fubara, who was represented by the Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr George Nwaeke, said most people took his meekness for weakness, but his stance on peace has unarguably enhanced the harmonious atmosphere of concord as residents sleep with their two eyes closed.

He noted that because he has anchored his government on promoting peace, an enabling atmosphere has been provided for investments and sustainable development to flourish in the State.

Fubara urged members of the Christian family to continue praying for the State and the Government so that the enemies of the State would be put to greater shame.

He said: “Before, what they hear of Rivers State is that they are fighting, and some genuine investors will not come. Some people even ask you: ‘How are you coping in Rivers State?’

“But now, the Governor has brought about a lot of changes in the State. One of the most important things is that he has changed the negative narrative. It is no longer Rivers of blood. It is now Rivers of peace.

“We are enjoying our lives here. Why? Because there is a change in the narrative. We have peace. The Governor is, as much as possible, absorbing any level of insult at him only for one purpose: that Rivers State may have peace; that we may grow; that this State will experience genuine development.

“This peace is what I want you to embrace. Go and continue to pray, because when the sower of the seed went and sowed, the enemy went in the night and sowed tares inside there. But the Governor is sowing peace.

“When someone has the strength to fight back, but refuses to fight back. That is a bigger strength; that power of restrain does not just come, it can only come from God.

“You cannot give peace, if you do not have peace within you. The Governor is not interested in any form of trouble or violence. What he is interested in is known, and it is: let there be peace in Rivers State.”