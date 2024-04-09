Pep Guardiola Reacts As UEFA Permits Real Madrid To Play Under Covered Roof

Advertisement

The manager of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola is stunned to realize that he and his team will play the UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid under a closed roof.

At 8 p.m. later tonight, April 9, Pep Guardiola and his boys will be at the newly refurbished Santiago Bernabeu for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid.

Ahead of the tie, the 14-time UEFA Champions League winners wrote to UEFA to permit them to close the roof of the stadium completely during the game. This means that there won’t be an opening above the pitch.

Real Madrid reportedly decided to take this route to intimidate Manchester City during the Champions League game.

In his reaction to the development, Pep Guardiola told a press conference that he and his team have never played under a completely covered stadium.

He said, “Santiago Bernabeu with the closed roof?

“I’m curious to see it because I’ve never played an official game in this condition. I’m excited to see it.”

Note that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City knocked out coach Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid in the semi-final stage of the tournament last season.

In the said season, Manchester City drew 1-1 with Madrid in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, and in the second leg, City humiliated Real Madrid 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium. The Citizens went on to win the tournament by beating Inter Milan in the final.