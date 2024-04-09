Jenifa’s Diary Stars, Adaku, Jide Awobona Make Case For Funke Akinedele Over Adejumoke Aderounmu’s Death

Advertisement

Nollywood actress, Omotunde Adebowale David, also known as Adaku, and her colleague, Jide Awobona, have defended actress, Funke Akindele, after she was dragged over the death of actress, Adejumoke Aderounmu.

Naija News reports that Aderounmu, popularly known for her feature in the hit series Jenifa’sDiary, reportedly died during the weekend over an undisclosed ailment.

While reacting to the demise, via the comment session of an Instagram blog post, Funke wrote, “Sad!!!! @jideawobona I still asked about her. Omg. May her soul rest in peace.”

In response, Aderounmu’s brother, in a series of posts via his Instagram page, commended Nollywood stars, Rita Dominic and Sotayo Gaga for reaching out to his sister, unlike Funke.

The deceased’s brother added that there was no point in showing love when Funke Akindele failed to do the same when his sister was alive.

Shortly after Funke Akindele was called out by the late Adejumoke’s brother, Adaku, while reacting in the comment section of an Instagram blog post, expressed displeasure with the people taking sides on the matter despite not having the full details and prayed for God’s mercy on them.

She wrote: “May God have mercy on everyone that speaks what they don’t know.”

Similarly, Jide Awobona, in a post online, also shut down the claims of late Adejumoke’s brother, stating that Funke reached out to him asking about the actress’ whereabouts.

According to him, Adejumoke was isolating herself, and he complained about it when they spoke on the phone.

In his words: “I really don’t feel like saying anything about this but I need to let the world know that Aunty Funke actually called me to ask of Jumoke because she knows we were cool. She insisted I call her to be sure she is fine. I did, we spoke at length and I complained about her isolating herself. May her soul Rest In Peace and May God forgive us all.”