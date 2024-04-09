Adejumoke Death: ‘She Is Not Perfect’ – Bimbo Akisanya Opens Up On What Funke Akindele Did To Cancer Patient

Advertisement

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akisanya, has made a case for her senior colleague, Funke Akindele, over claims of neglecting her colleague cum Jenifa’s Dairy cast, Adejumoke Ademorunmu.

Naija News reported Aderounmu’s brother, in a series of posts via his Instagram page on Monday, dragged Funke for not helping her sister and commended Nollywood stars, Rita Dominic and Sotayo Gaga for reaching out to the deceased actress.

Reacting to Funke’s social media post, Adejumoke’s brother added that there was no point in showing love when the movie star failed to do the same when his sister was alive.

During an Instagram live session on Tuesday, Funke expressed displeasure over a demeaning comment a netizen made on her page following Jumoke’s death.

Funke said that she asked about Jumoke’s whereabouts and was unaware she had been sick until the news about her demise.

The actress noted that she also had her trying times, stressing that she got depressed after losing her mother.

Defending Funke, Bimbo Akisanya, in a post on her Instagram page, recalled how the mother of twins was footing the medical bills of a make-up artist in the movie industry who has cancer.

She noted that Funke isn’t perfect like every other person but still has a way of helping people in need.

He said, “About 10yrs ago I saw the late folake oshadare ( one of our make-up artists ) at Ikeja & we exchanged phone numbers. She called me that very day & said I should please help her with some money to buy her drugs cos she was a cancer patient. In her words, @funkejenifaakindele was the one giving her money for the drugs every month. Yes, EVERY MONTH.

“But she couldn’t get through to Funke cos she was not in the country reason she asked me for help. I remember calling my sister & even telling my mum about Funke’s kind gesture, in fact, I was moved to tears.

“Funke is not perfect & no one is, but I know that this lady right here is an Angel in her own way. We all have our shortcomings but with what I know & heard about Funke, please let’s give it to her. May God Almighty continue to guide & guard our steps.”